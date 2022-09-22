EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Polish National Credit Union sponsored a Financial Elder Abuse Workshop in Easthampton Thursday, hoping to help elderly people avoid falling victim to scams and fraud.

Experts say financial elder abuse is currently at an all time high, affecting between three and five million seniors every year.

Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane told 22News, “It does happen locally, and everybody becomes a target. When we’re seeing that over five million people a year, or up to five million a year get targeted by these people and they get their money stolen. It’s something drastically wrong with our society.”

Experts encourage everyone to be cautious about who they interact with, especially when it comes to your money.