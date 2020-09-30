ECISD teacher receives an award from LULAC for Hispanic Heritage Month

"It's an appropriate award for me because I am a dreamer, a passionate dreamer, and hopefully I encourage others to chase those dreams as well."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – League of United Latin American Citizens in Odessa presented the Felipe Alaniz “Don Quijote Award” to an Ector County Independent School District teacher. The award is one of many that highlight exceptional Hispanics in our community.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” explained this year’s recipient, Ramon Rivera. “It’s an appropriate award for me because I am a dreamer, a passionate dreamer, and hopefully I encourage others to chase those dreams as well.”

Rivera has dedicated 16 years to Permian High School, spearheading the Spanish Club as well as the Hispanic National Honor Society. He spends his days inspiring young minds with foreign literature in the very community that raised him.

“When I see the passion in them, when I see the motivation, changing from the wrong pathway to the right pathway, that is the most motivating and fulfilling part of this career,” said Rivera.

League of United Latin American Citizens recognizes more than 20 outstanding Hispanics each year. They are nominated, and awarded, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Sometimes, someone else will bring something that we don’t already acknowledge, and you know, if it’s something that is important to the Hispanic community, then that award is created,” said LULAC Odessa’s 2019 Madrina, Cindy Luna Delgado.

Delgado says there was no doubt Rivera stood out in this year’s list of nominees.

“Ramon stood out because of his involvement. You know, an educator for so many years, working with high school students, and being a role model to them.”

Delgado explains it is important to highlight those who go above and beyond in our community. She hopes it will inspire the next generation to do the same.

“I have younger children that I want them to see. I want them to also be a part of the community, just to also, so that they don’t forget their roots.”

LULAC Odessa will be recognizing the recipient of its medical professional award this Thursday at six in the Odessa Marriot.