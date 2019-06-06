Rafters Sports Bar and Restaurant in Amherst to become dispensary

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Rafters Sports Bar and Restaurant in Amherst closed their doors for good Wednesday.
In a press release posted to their Facebook page, the restaurant owners announced that their lease had been terminated and the building would become a marijuana dispensary in the future.
The sports bar has served the Amherst community for 28-years. The release expressed pride in what the restaurant has done, including hosting the Rafters College Towne Classik Road Race for 25-years, which raises money for the Jimmy Fund and the Amherst Police Relief Association.
The restaurant expressed their gratitude to the staff and managers that have worked throughout the years.
The full release reads:
It is with great sadness that we must announce the closing of Rafters Restaurant on Wednesday June 5 because our lease has been terminated. In the future Rafters former location will become a marijuana dispensary.
For the past 28 years Rafter’s has had great success as a sports bar and as a place for the Amherst community to gather; the journey has been a good one. We are proud of our many contributions to this community: for 25 years Rafters hosted The Rafters College Towne Classik Road Race to raise money for the Jimmy Fund and the Amherst Police Relief Association and numerous fund raising events for the good of the community. We are extremely grateful for the dedication of the Rafters staff and managers who have helped to organize these events. Special thanks to Yvette Rowan Stern who organized St. Baldrick’s head shaving event that raised money for researching a cure for Children’s Cancer and Tara Lashway who has led the team at Rafter’s for 25 years and was recently a finalist for a Howdy Hospitality Award of Western Massachusetts.
It has been our pleasure and honor to serve you. It seems like just yesterday we opened our doors and we all watched UMass sports teams achieve great heights, or watched the Pats, the Red Sox, the Celtics and the Bruins win a few championships!
We are grateful for your many years of patronage and hope that we see you at the Pub for lunch, dinner, Keno, and a great outdoor patio.