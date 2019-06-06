Rafters Sports Bar and Restaurant in Amherst to become dispensary

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Rafters Sports Bar and Restaurant in Amherst closed their doors for good Wednesday.

In a press release posted to their Facebook page, the restaurant owners announced that their lease had been terminated and the building would become a marijuana dispensary in the future.

The sports bar has served the Amherst community for 28-years. The release expressed pride in what the restaurant has done, including hosting the Rafters College Towne Classik Road Race for 25-years, which raises money for the Jimmy Fund and the Amherst Police Relief Association.

The restaurant expressed their gratitude to the staff and managers that have worked throughout the years.

