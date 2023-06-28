EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An effort to recall Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has moved on to a new phase.

Controversy has been ongoing in the city over the Easthampton School Committee’s decision to rescind its offer of employment to superintendent candidate Dr. Vito Perrone. As mayor, LaChapelle is a member of the school committee.

Easthampton City Clerk Barbara LaBombard told 22News that more than 400 signatures were gathered for a recall affidavit, which is the first step in the recall process. The next step is a recall petition, where supporters need to gather more than 2,500 signatures of registered Easthampton voters by July 13.

LaChapelle is not up for re-election this November, as she is in the middle of a four-year term. She released the following statement to 22News on the recall effort:

“Municipalities create processes for public access, fairness, and the continuity of municipal government. Those participating in the recall effort are availing themself of a public process, outlined in Easthampton’s Home Rule Charter.

Under my administration, we’ve built a new school, fixed our roads, added housing units, and protected open space at the same time. In taking the long view, there are more public improvements to come as the result of a deliberate planning effort that began six years ago. These projects are supported by a record amount of state and federal grant money secured for Easthampton. I am proud of our work — ongoing and the things to come. “ – Mayor Nicole LaChapelle