WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The tax deadline is April 18th this year and with a little more than a week to go, you don’t have much time to file. Experts at Liberty Tax in West Springfield say at this point make sure you have all the documents you need to make your return.

They say if you have a balance due but cannot pay it on the 18th then you should apply for an extension, but that may come with interest and penalties.

“Our suggestion is to file by the 18th and that way your refund is going to come that much quicker. If you are unsure of where you are at and you do have all of your documents, you could always consult a professional,” expressed Ray Maagero of Liberty Tax.

Here are some tips the IRS says will help you avoid delays and refund adjustments:

Gather all Tax documents

File electronically through free file or e-file services

Report ALL taxable income

Mail paper returns to the right address

Keep a copy of your tax returns

Request an extension if needed.

You can apply for an extension electronically at the IRS website.