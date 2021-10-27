El Paso teen arrested after police receive video of gun being fired from moving vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department announced the arrest of a teen, after video of someone firing a gun from a moving vehicle into the air was sent to police.

Investigators with the EPPD’s Gang Unit say they received information about the video on social media, showing someone shooting a semi-automatic rifle out of the window of a moving car.

As a result of the Gang Unit’s investigation, 17-year-old Luis Moreno was identified as the same person seen in the viral social media video.

EPPD Officers arrested Moreno Monday after a brief foot chase at Franklin Park, located at 6050 Quail.

Moreno, who was also wanted for a criminal warrant, was taken into the El Paso County Detention Facility and was issued bail for the following charges:

Deadly conduct discahrge of a firearm: bail at $50,000

Evading arrest or detention: $5,000

Terrorist threat (warrant): $5,000

