WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, after being ambushed during her workout in Connecticut.

According to Windsor Locks Police, the woman was exercising at about 10 in the morning on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head. Nothing was stolen.

Officers searched the area and a man was found by Connecticut State Police troopers nearby.

Alexander Lesuer Russell is facing charges of first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be in court Friday. The woman remains in the hospital with a serious head injury, according to police.