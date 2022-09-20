(WWLP) – We’ve seen a massive shift over the years towards digital transactions, but there’s also been an increase in Cyber scams.

The risks can range from fraudulent phone calls to phishing attempts through email, texts, or social media

Elderly individuals are targeted because of their perceived lack of technical knowledge and because they don’t always report these crimes to authorities. Cybercrime cost Americans over 50, nearly $3 billion last year, which was a 62% increase from 2020.

That’s according to the FBI’s 2021 Elder Fraud Report, but the number of victims could be much higher.

When it comes to protecting our loved ones, letting them know about these risks plays a big role. Be on the lookout for grammar mistakes in the email you received, a sense of urgency to give out your personal information, or a strange-looking email domain.