WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of Earth Day, some bragging rights for Massachusetts, which ranks 7th greenest state, according to research, and may become greener with a boom in charging stations for electric cars.

Governor Healey recently proposed the state will receive more than $11 million dollars for the purchase and installation of light-duty charging infrastructure, across the state.

It is expected those stations will be in workplaces, schools, and housing complexes. This effort will also take a step forward in making the state all-electric.

“I feel like it’s a necessary move, I understand that it won’t work out for everyone and there will be a need to have gasoline cars for certain folks depending on their situation, said Thomas Croinan of Vermont. “But, we’re at a point where we can’t say what is the decision that works for everyone, we have to make a decision that is going to mitigate the climate crisis we are currently in.”

A climate bill signed by former Governor Baker in August last year, says all new vehicles sold in Massachusetts have to be electric by 2035.