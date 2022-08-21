TURNER FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire was caused by sparks from electrical lines on Greenfield Road Friday evening.

The fire was put out by a neighboring resident, according to the Turners Falls Fire Department. A power line was restored quickly by Eversource to bring power back into the area.

This incident is due to ongoing drought conditions in the western Massachusetts region. “Drought-induced fire behavior can result in suppression challenges for fire resources and result in extended incidents so residents are asked to exercise caution while working with open flames, and to completely drown all campfires out cold,” said Turners Falls Fire department.