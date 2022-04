(WWLP) – Eleven state troopers and one state police sergeant have been terminated for not getting vaccinated against covid-19.

A spokesperson for the state police said the firings were completed Friday as part of the culmination of an internal hearing process. The President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts called it “shameful”.

None of the 12 troopers fired were among the seven who claimed religious exemptions and are currently involved in a lawsuit blocking their dismissal.