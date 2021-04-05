Eligibility expands to another 1 million-plus

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 1 million people in Massachusetts woke up Monday newly eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, including those age 55 and older and those with one medical condition that puts them at higher risk of complications from the virus.

State officials on Friday updated the list of high-risk conditions to align with recent updates to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list, adding in substance use disorders, HIV infection, stroke or cerebrovascular disease, Type 1 diabetes, dementia and more, along with lowering the qualifying body-mass index from 30 to 25.

The Baker administration said it is “building a feature” that will allow people who have already pre-registered for an appointment at a mass vaccination site and would like to update their information to reflect earlier eligibility because of a newly recognized condition to edit their submission. That tool “will be made available soon,” the COVID-19 command center said on Friday.

Monday also marked a return to the classroom for some Massachusetts students who had been learning remotely — it was the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s deadline for most schools to bring back K-5 students for full-time in-person learning, and some districts have also been working to phase in-person schooling back in under their own timelines.

The Department of Public Health did not publish a COVID-19 update on Easter Sunday, and Monday’s report included two days’ worth of data. Massachusetts on Monday added 2,912 new cases and 43 recent deaths to its totals, which stand at a cumulative 607,967 cases and 16,981 fatalities. When counting people with probable COVID-19 cases, the death toll rises to 17,325.

There were 707 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 163 in intensive care units, and the statewide average positive test rate stands at 2.36 percent. Last Monday, the DPH reported 675 hospitalizations and a positive test rate of 2.37 percent.

Officials from the Department of Public Health are slated to testify Tuesday afternoon at a hearing on Gov. Charlie Baker’s $45.6 billion budget for fiscal 2022, while a Senate committee will delve into issues around internet access, housing and other ways to prepare Massachusetts for an eventual post-pandemic future.