SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — College of Our Lady of the Elms held its 92nd Commencement exercises on Saturday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The procession started at 9:30 a.m. with the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

The event included Undergraduate, Masters, and Doctorate’s of Nursing Practice students.

This year’s guest speaker was La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and she had a few words of advice for the graduates.

“You can lead in many ways however you choose to serve. It is not that hard, it is actually very simple, it is grounded in love and passion,” expressed Montgomery Tabron.

Tabron received an honorary degree from the college on Saturday along with Karen Keating Ansara, and David O’Brien.