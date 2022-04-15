(WWLP) – Soon after becoming a shareholder, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter.

He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles, needs to be transformed as a private company.

Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest shareholder — and he recently turned down an offer to join the company’s board of directors.

The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at 54-20 per share, an offer worth more than $43 billion.