Several employees hospitalized after chemical spill at Pawtucket facility

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Employees of a Pawtucket medical manufacturing facility were evacuated Thursday after several workers began to feel sick.

First responders were called to Bio-Detek on Narragansett Drive for reports of a woman who was having difficulty breathing, according to Chief Tina Goncalves, Pawtucket’s acting public safety director.

Goncalves said the woman was evaluated on scene and first responders determined that an odor in the air was causing her symptoms.

It was later discovered that “some type of chemical spill” had occurred, Goncalves said, which caused several other employees to also experience symptoms. Many workers were reporting irritation in their eyes, noses, mouths and throats.

No major injuries were reported and several employees were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation, according to Goncalves.

The specifics surrounding the chemical spill remain under investigation.