SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his movie “8 Mile” by bringing his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant concept to New York City.

The pop-up spot in Soho will feature the rapper’s limited edition merchandise, clothing, and even board cutouts of Mom’s Spaghetti, with or without the meatballs, organizers said. Apparel honoring the movie and several vinyl records will also be available.

The retail space is located at 131 Greene St. It will be open from Wednesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mom’s Spaghetti is a restaurant in Detroit and the name comes from the famous line in Marshall Mather’s single “Lose Yourself,” which was written for the movie. The song earned Eminem two Grammys.