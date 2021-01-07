Emmy winner ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ returns for a second season on NBC4

(NBC) – Emmy-winning series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns tonight for an all new season.

The title character has the ability to hear people’s innermost thoughts through “heartsongs” only she can hear.

Unlike many shows, “Zoey’s” is not incorporating the pandemic into its storylines, but fans may recognize some parallels and shooting the series amidst coronavirus safety protocols has proven unique.

“I do spend more hours a day pretending to be Zoey than actually being Jane and so, to act as if there’s no pandemic for many hours of the day and then remember when you get home, or even when they say, ‘cut,’ or on the weekends, it’s a little bit surreal,” says series star Jane Levy.

Levy and her castmates were greeted with COVID safety protocols upon their return, but she still managed a very simple pleasure right away.

“I touched Mary Steenburgen and we hugged. And that’s the first time I’d touched another human being besides my boyfriend, I don’t know for five months,” she says.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns tonight at 8 p.m., followed by new episodes of “This Is Us” and “Nurses.”