Enfield police searching for bank robbery suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Enfield_Police_Vehicle_1525200234092.jpg

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enfield police are looking for a suspect that robbed the People’s United Bank on 49 Hazard Avenue in Enfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, an unidentified man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller but the police do not know the amount of money stolen. The man left the bank and walked towards Cranbrook Blvd, entering a silver car and leaving the area.

No one was injured and there were no violent encounters.

However the robbery is still being investigation by the Enfield Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today