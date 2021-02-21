Enfield Police warning residents of scam callers

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is warning people of scam callers who are asking for personal information or requesting you to buy a gift card.

According to the Enfield Police the scammers are asking for remote access to electronic devices and requesting to purchase gift cards and provide them with the gift card serial number.

Enfield Police has received a number of calls recently from local residents of scam calls from scammers asking for personal information.

The scammers seem to be asking information for a “COVID-19 test” or a “vaccine appointment”, or trying to convince you that your vehicle warranty has expired.

Enfield Police reminds residents to not provide any personal information, bank account information, or social security number over the phone, email or text messages to an unknown caller.