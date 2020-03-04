🐾 VIDEO: Puppy yoga pays off

(WCSH/NBC News) A Maine animal rescue group has found a paws-itively adorable way to raise funds.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is hosting yoga classes with puppies and kittens, and at $25 a person, they sell out quickly.

“First year we did it we just did kitten yoga because puppies can be messy and we thought people might not want to yoga in the mess puppies make, but we took a risk one time and it sold out so quickly now we do it once or twice a month.” Jeana Roth, the director of community engagement for the ARLGP.

Instructor Lindsay Porto spends 45 minutes walking the class of nearly 30 people through yoga poses to help them stretch and work out the kinks of the day, but admits at any given time only around 10 percent of the class is paying attention.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2VJ4f7D