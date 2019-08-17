19th annual Springfield Carnival Parade held in Blunt Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A taste of the Caribbean was brought to Springfield Saturday for the annual “Springfield Carnival Parade.”

The all-day event began with a parade that started at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School and ended on Catherine Street in Blunt Park.

After the parade, Blunt Park is home to an all-day carnival with Caribbean food and music.

This is the 19th year the carnival and parade has been held.

Saturday’s parade had a special guest, the winner of the Sparkling Crown Pageant. She told 22News, she’s honored to be a role model for younger girls.

Ayanna Pagan-Smith said, “As a queen, I just want to show young girls they can do what I can do and being yourself is good.”

If you want to catch the carnival in Blunt Park, the event goes until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

