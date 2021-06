CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our 22News mug will make a special appearance in Thursday night’s new episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers!

Thursday night’s guests include Josh O’Connor, David Harbour and musical guest Garbage!

See if you can spot our mug on the show! Let us know on Twitter! #LNSM!

.@joelmchale explains how he accidentally had a huge impact on @HERMusicx’s life. pic.twitter.com/JnLRVowWIx — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 9, 2021

You can also watch a new episode of Manifest at 8 p.m. Thursday night on 22News. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs at 12:35 a.m. after 22News at 11 p.m. and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!