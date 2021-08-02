A Day To Remember performing at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced that underground rock icon A Day To Remember, will perform in concert at the Arena on October 2nd.

A Day To Remember will have special guests Asking Alexandria and Point North at their October 2 concert. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m., exclusively at TheBigE.com. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when purchased prior to the show date. Tickets start at $49.

A Day To Remember is best known for their song hit song “Everything We Need.” Co-written by A Day To Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon with multi-platinum superstar Jon Bellion, Nick Long and Collin ‘DOC’ Brittain, “Everything We Need” is described as an “uplifting exhale of emotion.” A Day To Remember is mae up of: Jeremy McKinnon on vocals, Alex Shelnutt on drums, Kevin Skaff and Neil Westfall on guitar and vocals, and Joshua Woodard on bass.

Also performing this year at the Big E Arena:

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3 in West Springfield.