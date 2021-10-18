Actor John Gluck, 13, discusses ‘perfect’ role on ‘Ordinary Joe’

(NBC) – Battle rounds continue tonight on “The Voice” and right after, a new episode of “Ordinary Joe,” a drama that’s given an unexpected opportunity to a 13-year-old actor, who lives with a form of muscular dystrophy.

He’s just over a month into his role on “Ordinary Joe” and John Gluck, 13, is getting a small taste of fame.

“A few days ago, I got recognized in public for the first time,” said Gluck.

Heady stuff for a Virginia teen in his first professional acting job.

“I still pinch myself when I see my name in the credits,” he revealed. “It’s totally unreal.”

Back in 2020, the producers of “Ordinary Joe” put out a casting call for an actor with a form of muscular dystrophy.

ORDINARY JOE — “Mask On Mask Off” Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Ian Foreman as Moh, John Gluck as Christopher — (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)

ORDINARY JOE — “Mask On Mask Off” Episode 105 — Pictured: John Gluck as Christopher — (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)

ORDINARY JOE — “Always Do The Right Thing” Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) John Gluck as Christopher, James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau– (Photo by:Steve Swisher/NBC)

ORDINARY JOE — “Always Do The Right Thing” Episode 106 — Pictured: John Gluck as Christopher — (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)

ORDINARY JOE — “Always Do The Right Thing” Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Anabelle Holloway as Evie, John Gluck as Christopher — (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)

“The character description matched me so perfectly,” he said. “I mean, I was thinking there was the slightest chance that I could possibly get it.”

The longshot came through and John now plays Christopher, Lucas and Zeke, three different variations of the same boy in each of Joe’s three different life paths.

“He is quite a natural actor, he’s also a wonderful person, he has a great sense of humor,” said James Wolk, who plays the title role of Joe. “So I really love working with him.”

“It is a ginormous honor,” said Gluck. “It’s really mind-blowing to say that I am representing so many people, just like me.”

Gluck’s also grateful to have a rounded presence in the storylines.

“The character isn’t only there to have muscular dystrophy,” he said. “They are an important character to the show.”

One that gives a determined teen a chance to shine.

Gluck’s role was inspired by the son of one of the co-creators of “Ordinary Joe” who also has a form of muscular dystrophy.

A new episode of “Ordinary Joe” airs tonight at 10 p.m. on 22News, right after the Battle Rounds on “The Voice,” starting at 8 p.m.