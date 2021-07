SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The movie scheduled at Marshall Roy park Monday has been cancelled due to rain in the forecast.

There will be the chance for more showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Marshall Roy Park is located on Carew Street. The park is scheduled to show the following movies:

Monday, July 26 – Marshall Roy – Raya and the Last Dragon

Monday, August 2 – Marshall Roy- Finding Nemo

All movies will start at 8:15 p.m.