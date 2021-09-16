‘America’s Got Talent’ crowns its Season 16 winner

(NBC) – Another season of “America’s Got Talent” is in the books. The show crowned its newest winner last night.

A self-taught, teenage aerialist and a storytelling magician were the last acts standing. And the closest vote in “AGT” history, gave Dustin Tavella the show’s Season 16 crown.

“I don’t remember what happened,” said Tavella. “I feel like from that moment, everything went blank. Someone just asked me, ‘What did the judges say? What did you say to the judges?’ I don’t know. I’m going to watch TV and find out because I have no idea what just happened.”

Tavella edged out 16-year-old Aidan Bryant for the title, which will see him also headlining a show in Las Vegas.

“America picked a winner and they couldn’t get it wrong,” said judge Howie Mandel. “Any one of those can, but they picked someone who is really going to explode in Vegas.”

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Finale Results” Episode 1620 — Pictured: (l-r) Dustin Tavella, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Finale Results” Episode 1620 — Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, Dustin Tavella, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Comedian Josh Blue finished third in the competition, singer Brooke Simpson fourth and quick-change artist Lea Kyle, fifth.

“I actually hate this whole thing was a competition because I feel like we all became family, right?” said Tavella. “We’re part of the same dream together and to share a stage with them was the highest honor. It was incredible.”

Tavella says the winnings will help to grow his family and he’ll invest in making other people’s dreams come true.

“I’m excited, I’m blessed, but I’m truly humbled,” said Tavella. “This whole thing is so crazy.”

For Dustin Tavella, a truly magical ending. Tavella is the third magician to win “America’s Got Talent,” joining Shin Lim and Mat Franco, who actually performed alongside Tavella during Wednesday night’s show.