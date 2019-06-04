“America’s Got Talent” – More Surprises In Store?

(NBC) “America’s Got Talent” had a memorable start to its season last week.

Kody Lee, a blind and autistic singer and piano player wowed the judges, the audience and millions more with a truly jaw-dropping performance.

Rookie judge Gabrielle Union gave Lee the golden buzzer, putting him directly in the live shows.

Tonight, the talent search continues, with host Terry Crews lending a hand to one of the acts.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on 22News, followed by “Songland” with will.i.am.

This act takes danger to a whole new level! 🥥🔨



The search for the next great talent continues TUESDAY on an all-new #AGT. pic.twitter.com/9oxOzfi16b— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 1, 2019

.@iamwill loves a song that has a little mystery behind it. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CZo4gkSZlj— Songland (@NBCSongland) June 2, 2019

