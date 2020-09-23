‘America’s Got Talent’ special, live star-studded finale to air tonight

(NBC) — Tonight at 8 p.m., Terry Crews will host a one-hour special “America’s Got Talent Countdown to the Finale,” highlighting the show’s Top 10 finalists.

The show will feature an exclusive sneak peek, along with never-before-seen backstage footage from the season.

Then the “America’s Got Talent Live Final Results” begins at 9 p.m. It will feature special performances from Blake Shelton, Usher, Ryan Tedder, Ava Max and Julia Michaels, among others.

The performances are in now, we wait to see whom America crowns as the newest champion of “America’s Got Talent” tonight.

On a night with a million dollars at stake, 10 acts had one final chance to shine.

“There was a sense of pride for all the contestants who rose to the occasion and delivered what they should have delivered,” said judge Howie Mandel.

And one performer did, very literally, rise to the occasion, while a whirling duo traveled from India to leave a lasting impression.

“In person, it’s crazy. The whole time, we’re thinking that she’s going to fall. That she’s going to slip. It’s unbelievable,” described judge Sofia Vergara.

That one false move also never came for a trio of sisters from Germany. Or for the spoken word poet delivering a verbal love letter to his young daughter.

“All he’s done is, he’s taken the truth. And made it really entertaining,” remarked Mandel.

The night offered a pair of teenage singers who showed a glimpse of what their futures may hold. As well as a man whose lost years are giving way to brighter days.

“All the songs he’s singing are like his life story,” observed judge Heidi Klum.

And the performance that closed the show could be one that opens new doors.

“It’s going to be a very special night for us, I think,” commented Vergara.

”We are going to watch live, in real time, somebody’s dream come true,” concluded Mandel.

“It’s so amazing to be part of that. It feels good,” echoed Klum.

The celebration is just hours away.

Watch all the “AGT” excitement starting at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC4.

Alan Silva Aerial / Movement Hometown: Brazil Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada



Archie Williams Singer Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana



Bad Salsa Salsa Acro Duo Hometown: Bagdah, India (Sonali) – Bhubaneswar, India (Sumanth) Current City: Mumbai, India



Bello Sisters Sister Hand Balance Trio Hometown: Italy Current City: Hamburg, Germany



Brandon Leake Poet Hometown: Stockton, California



Broken Roots Singing Duo Hometown: Chicago, Illinois



Cristina Rae Singer Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia



Daneliya Tuleshova Singer Hometown: Kazakhstan



Kenadi Dodds Singer Hometown: North Logan, Utah

