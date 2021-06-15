‘America’s Got Talent’ Tuesday: The acts to watch for on night 3 of auditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The excitement of the “America’s Got Talent” season 16 auditions continue Tuesday, June 15 at 10 p.m. on 22News and fans of the franchise want to know what to expect on stage.

According to NBC, there will be a total of eight performances during the hour-long broadcast.

A new promo for Tuesday’s show doesn’t give much away about the upcoming acts but features a few seconds of at least three of the performances.

The spot opens with rapid clips of the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. While the action is fast, it highlights the OMG moment where one of the athletes kicks a wooden block into pieces after being tossed midair by teammates.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: World Taekwondo Demonstration Team — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: T.3 — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: Klek Entos — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: Storm Large — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: The Misfit — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: Kabir Singh — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: Mama Char — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1603 — Pictured: CZN — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Next in the ad comes a short snippet of magician Klek Entos, whose surrealist style and penchant for fire and axes are sure to be entertaining – and frightening. “AGT” posted his creepy performance early on Facebook, which includes plenty of gasps from the audience and up-close, creepy interactions with the judges.

The last act to make the NBC spot is the harmonizing trio, T.3, also known as the “TikTok Tenors” after achieving viral fame with thier enthralling acapella vocal stylings on the social platform. In another pre-show clip posted on Facebook, the group belts out a cover of “Into The Unknown,” from “Frozen II,” and receives a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges.

Watch all three of these acts and the others listed below on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 p.m., right after the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, June 15

CZN, Singing Group

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

T.3, Singing Group

Hometown: Philadelphia & Brooklyn

Current Residence: New York City, NY

Kabir Singh, Comedian

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Current Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Mama Char, Dancer

Hometown: Austin, TX

Current Residence: Irvine, CA

Storm Large, Singer

Hometown: South Burrow, MA

Current Residence: Portland, Oregon

Klek Entos, Magician

Hometown: Paris, France

The Misfit, Variety/Other

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Variety/Other

Hometown: Seoul, South Korea