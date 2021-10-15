Amherst Cinema returning to full capacity; proof of vaccination, negative test required

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Cinema will resume operations at full capacity later this month and will require all guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test.

The Cinema announced on Friday it will fully open on October 29 and the negative PCR test must be within 72 hours prior to showtime along with a valid photo ID.

“The new vaccination policy will help ensure the continued well-being and safety of our audiences and staff, which remains our top priority as we continue to navigate the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape,” the Cinema stated in a news release to 22News.

Face masks will be a continued requirement for all guests regardless of vaccination status. Guests may only remove their masks while actively eating or drinking in their theater seats. More info here.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the health and safety verifications.