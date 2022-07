AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th festivities in Amherst will take place Behind UMass Amherst McGuirk Stadium Friday.

The community is invited to enjoy live music, games, food, raffles, and hot air balloon rides beginning at 5 p.m. with the fireworks display at 9 p.m. Free parking is included that can be found along Stadium Drive in lots 11, 21, 22, and 33.

According to the Town of Amherst, food vendors, a beer tent, and areas to sit will be set up. The event is cash only.