AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst native has received his first Emmy award Monday night.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, known for his role as Richard “Richie” Jeromovich in “The Bear,” was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Support Actor in a Comedy Series. Moss-Bachrach is a graduate of Amherst Regional High School and attended college at Columbia University.

It was a good night for the cast and crew of “The Bear,” receiving four awards. The series won Outstanding Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Ayo Edebiri won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, who is also a Massachusetts native.

Caught up in all the excitement, Moss-Bachrach was seen kissing his co-star Matty Matheson on stage while they accepted their award.

Moss-Bachrach came out on top above the other nominees: Henry Winkler in “Barry,” Tyler James Williams in “Abbott Elementary,” and Phil Dunster in “Tedd Lasso.” Moss-Bachrach even received congratulations from Taylor Swift Monday night for winning the award.

“The Bear” is a series about an award-winning chef who has returned to his hometown of Chicago to run a struggling family restaurant after the death of a family member.