(CNN) – “Avengers: Endgame” is now the highest-grossing film of all time.

Disney says the superhero movie has now brought in more than $2.7 billion worldwide.

James Cameron’s science fiction film “Avatar” held the top spot for ten years.

“Endgame” shattered records when it opened in late April, making $1.2 billion around the world on its debut. But Avatar will have a chance to take back its box office crown from “endgame.”

Disney is planning four “avatar” sequels between 2021 and 2027.