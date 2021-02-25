Award-winning designer from Springfield honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oscar-winning designer and Springfield native Ruth E. Carter was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, making her the first black costume designer to receive a star.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce dedicated the 2,694th star to Carter in the category of Motion Pictures on Hollywood Boulevard.
Oprah Winfrey and Eddie Murphy were guest speakers at the ceremony.
Known for her costume design in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” and the upcoming “Coming 2 America,” Carter is also the second person to receive this honor in the costume design category, following Edith Head, who was honored in 1960.
The Springfield native has worked with Spike Lee on films including “School Daze,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Jungle Fever,” and “Malcolm X.”