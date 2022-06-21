WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser is being held in West Springfield featuring Back to the Garden 1969, America’s premier Woodstock tribute band after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The Rotary Club of West Springfield announced that the concert is being held on July 9th from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield, sponsored by Bertera Auto Group. The RotaryRock event benefits scholarships, community grants, and other local projects in the community.

There are 350 tickets available with the admission price of $30 a person. Concert goers are encouraged to wear their tie-dye shirts and bell-bottoms to watch the Woodstock tribute band. Food will be provided by the West Springfield Lions Club, beer and wine, will be available for sale by Rotarians.

“On behalf of the Rotary Club of West Springfield, thank you for supporting our RotaryRocks concert. After a two year break, this year’s concert is especially meaningful, and we’re hoping for a record crowd. We hope you have a great time and enjoy the show. And know that all profits raised at the event will be used to fund local community organizations and the humanitarian efforts of Rotary International,” Scott Haselkorn, Rotary Club of West Springfield President, 2021/2022.