BOSTON (WWLP) – The City of Boston will be celebrating Independence Day with entertainment and fireworks along the Charles River Esplanade.

Festivities begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4th at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges, on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.

The fireworks display from the barges in Charles River begins at 10:30 p.m.

According to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops and Conductor Keith Lockhart share programming details for the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, which returns to the stage for the first time since 2019.

Chaka Khan is headlining with special guests, The Voice series premiere winner Javier Colon, Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment.

A portion of the program will include the Ukrainian National Anthem followed by Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture in tribute to the people of Ukraine.

Courtesy: BSO Press Office

Spectators can set up in the grassy area in front of the DCR Hatch Shell located on 47 David G Mugar Way in Boston beginning at noon. Chairs, pop-up tents with no sides, and coolers (carried by a strap or handle, no wheels), are allowed. For a list of prohibited items visit bso.org.

The Cambridge side of the Charles River includes sound towers, food concessions, restrooms, and views of the fireworks.

