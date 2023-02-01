Beyoncé, seen here performing at the Oscars in 2022, revealed her next project on social media. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Wednesday that Beyoncé is coming to Foxborough as part of her “Renaissance” World Tour.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Beyoncé will perform at Gillette Stadium on August 1, 2023 and registration for pre-sale tickets for the show opens on Thursday, February 9th at beyonce.livenation.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 18th.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh studio album and will be her first solo tour in more than six years. The World Tour begins in Europe in May and June with 15 shows. The performances in North America take place in July, August, and September with 26 shows.

Beyoncé last performed at Gillette Stadium in August 2018 as part of her “On the Run II” World Tour.