SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Bill Burr will be returning to Springfield for his sold-out show on Saturday.

Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, as he has achieved success on stage, TV, and film, according to MGM Springfield. Burr was the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park last August and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

Along with his sold-out show on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., there will be a second chance to get tickets to see Bill Burr on October 1, according to a news release sent to 22News from MGM Springfield. Tickets will be available through pre-sale beginning Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and general on-sale begins Friday at 10:00 a.m. on their website.

Burr was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass. He is a voice in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film ‘Leo’, premiering on November 22nd.