SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – R&B icons Boys II Men will be performing in Springfield this February at Symphony Hall.

The multi-platform, four-time Grammy winning trio will be returning to the Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available on MGM Springfield’s website.

Boys II Men have sold more than 64 millions albums and are known for their songs “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly.” They have received nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboards Awards and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Other performances coming to Symphony Hall next year include MercyMe and The Temptations & The Four Tops.