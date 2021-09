SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boyz II Men fans in the Springfield area will have to wait until next year to see the group perform live, MGM Springfield officials announced Wednesday.

The resort said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Boys II Men performance scheduled for Sunday, September 5 has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022.”

Tickets already purchased will be automatically valid for the performance date.