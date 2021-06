Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the most prolific R&B groups is coming to western Massachusetts!

MGM Springfield announced that Boyz II Men will perform at Springfield Symphony Hall on September 5. They’re the group behind popular hits like “End of the Road” and “One Sweet Day.”

Iconic R&B group @BoyzIIMen performs live at Symphony Hall on Sunday September 5th, 2021. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am!https://t.co/2huOhin9qw pic.twitter.com/rArDYleCgW — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) June 14, 2021

We deeply miss performing for y’all and can’t wait to hit the stage again. Stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/KMITHE7KbO — Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) June 10, 2021

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.