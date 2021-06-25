Brad Paisley concert at the Big E canceled this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brad Paisley concert that was schedule for the Big E this year has been canceled.

Brad Paisley was announced as a musical event back in September 2020. On Friday, the Big E said that due to unforeseen circumstances, the September 24th concert will be canceled.

Machine Gun Kelly is still schedule to perform at the year’s Big E. Several free musical events will also be held throughout the Big E from September 17 to October 3, including Foghat, Yin Yang Twins, Don McLean, Hoobastank and more.