“Bring The Funny” arrives

(NBC) When you’re going for laughs, going for the unexpected helps on “Bring The Funny.”

“You’ve got to be fresh, you’ve got to have surprises, and you got to play to the room,” says Jeff Foxworthy.

Foxworthy judges the new competition show along with “Saturday Night Live” legend Kenan Thompson and comedy connoisseur Chrissy Teigen.

“I feel like I’m in comedy college,” Teigen says. “I also get this amazing role, where I get to be the voice of the people and I get to take it from a different perspective.”

Standup comedians, sketch comedy troupes and variety acts all compete for laughs on the show.

The live finale later this summer will have $250,000 on the line.

The open mic comedian acts starts 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on 22News.

