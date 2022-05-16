WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In their first tour to North America, the British rock band Bring Me The Horizon will perform at The Big E Arena this September.

The Grammy-nominated and the multi-platinum-selling group will perform Sunday, September 25 with special guest performances from Knocked Loose, Grandson and Siiickbrain. You may have heard Bring Me The Horizon’s song “Can You Feel My Heart” if you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok, where it regained popularity after its 2013 release. They’ve also recently released their single, “DiE4u.”

Bring Me The Horizon performed at the 2022 BRIT Awards where they joined Ed Sheeran on the stage. The band has also recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on his single “Maybe” and Norwegian pop-star Sigrid on her track “Bad Life”

Tickets will be going on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on The Big E website.

Also performing this year at The Big E is Dropkick Murphys, Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert, and Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen.