“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Returns

Entertainment

by: NBC's Raphael Seth

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC)  “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returns tonight for a seventh season.

Last year’s season began with a bold plan that turned into a bust when Captain Holt’s nemesis pulled off a double-double cross.

That left the precinct’s beloved leader, defeated, deflated and demoted to traffic cop.

In Season Seven, we see how the dominoes fall as a result of that shakeup. Holt gets a new partner, Lieutenant Jeffords steps in to fill the void at the top, and after a year of marriage, Jake and Amy start thinking about the future.

