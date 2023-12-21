HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Brother Sal Blues Band, deep-soul Chicago-style blues, is scheduled to play in Holyoke.

On Saturday, Brother Sal Blues Band will perform songs with Brother Sal on guitar and vocals, Chris Ball on bass, and Don MacAulay on drums. For this performance only, Jon Carroll will be on the keys for two sets of electric blues and more.

Doors at Gateway City Arts located at 92 Race Street in Holyoke open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $15 per person at gatewaycityarts.com or $20 at the door.

After 11 years in the City of Holyoke, the Gateway City Arts building is up for sale. Their last scheduled concert will be held on December 31st. After that, the building will still be open for private events until a buyer has been found. For a list of events visit gatewaycityarts.com.