FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Friday that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Foxborough as part of their 2023 world tour!

The show at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for August 24th. According to a news release sent to 22News, tickets go on sale for the show on February 27th for verified fans at ticketmaster.com.

Bruce Springsteen’s world tour began on February 1 in Tampa and added an additional 18 cities. Opening night in Tampa featured a 28-song set that included fan favorites like “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball,” with The E Street Band.