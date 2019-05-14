Brynn Cartelli, Blue Oyster Cult, Scott Stapp among acts coming to Big E

Longmeadow native and winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Brynn Cartelli will be coming home to western Massachusetts to perform in front of a hometown crowd at The Big E in September.



The fair announced their concert schedule for the Court of Honor Stage on Tuesday. The schedule includes performers in a wide variety of musical genres, ranging from hard rock legends the Blue Oyster Cult, to funk band Lettuce, to Southern Rock mainstays the Georgia Satellites and the Atlanta Rhythm Section, to The Original Wailers of reggae.

Other highlights inlcude a concert by Creed frontman Scott Stapp, the Grammy award-winning Los Lonely Boys, and perennial local favorite FAT.

All concerts are free with admission to the Big E, and seating is first-come first-serve.

Drake White & The Big Fire – September 13, 8:00 P.M.

– September 13, 8:00 P.M. Brynn Cartelli – September 13-15, 3:00 P.M.

– September 13-15, 3:00 P.M. Bowling for Soup – September 14, 8:00 P.M.

– September 14, 8:00 P.M. Blue Oyster Cult – September 15, 8:00 P.M.

– September 15, 8:00 P.M. Rave On – September 16-17, 3:00 P.M.

– September 16-17, 3:00 P.M. The Georgia Satellites – September 16-18, 8:00 P.M.

– September 16-18, 8:00 P.M. Ambrosia – September 18-19, 3:00 P.M.

– September 18-19, 3:00 P.M. Lettuce – September 19, 8:00 P.M.

– September 19, 8:00 P.M. Scott Stapp of Creed – September 20, 8:00 P.M.

– September 20, 8:00 P.M. “Up, Up and Away,” starring Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. – September 20-22, 3:00 P.M.

– September 20-22, 3:00 P.M. FAT – September 22, 8:00 P.M.

– September 22, 8:00 P.M. Atlanta Rhythm Section – September 23-24, 3:00 P.M.

– September 23-24, 3:00 P.M. John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band – September 23-25, 8:00 P.M.

– September 23-25, 8:00 P.M. The Original Wailers – September 25-26, 3:00 P.M.

– September 25-26, 3:00 P.M. Los Lonely Boys – September 26, 8:00 P.M.

– September 26, 8:00 P.M. The Artimus Pyle Band – September 27-29, 3:00 P.M.

– September 27-29, 3:00 P.M. Xtreme Chinese Acrobats – September 19-21, 11:00 A.M. & 1:00 P.M.; September 22 at 11:00 A.M., September 23 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., and 6:00 P.M.

The Big E runs from September 13 through September 29.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.