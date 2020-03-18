Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 181 active closings. Click for more details.

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace closing indefinitely due to COVID-19

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Popular music venue and restaurant Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is closing today “for the foreseeable future” as a result of concerns over COVID-19, management announced on the establishment’s website.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor recommendations from county, state and federal officials and will reopen once we have clearance,” read a statement on the website.

“Class of 2020” has been canceled and refunds will be provided, the website says. John Kay has been postponed until Oct. 15, and Jimmie Allen and Guitar Master: Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge will be rescheduled.

Those with questions can email reservations@buckowens.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories