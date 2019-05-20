Can James Holzhauer continue his streak on Jeopardy?

Entertainment

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Monday night, the Jeopardy! reign of James Holzhauer continues.

The 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas amassed a total of more than $1.6 million in winnings over the course of 22 games this year, and he hasn’t lost yet.

Following a two-week break from the show due to the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament, Holzhauer will compete once again in the May 20th episode of the show.

Watch on 22News starting at 7:30 p.m. 

TV Schedule

Hear the Jeopardy! champion speaks on a variety of topics, including why he is giving some of his winnings to charity, and what he claims is his dream category, here.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick