Can James Holzhauer continue his streak on Jeopardy?

(WIVB) – Monday night, the Jeopardy! reign of James Holzhauer continues.

The 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas amassed a total of more than $1.6 million in winnings over the course of 22 games this year, and he hasn’t lost yet.

Following a two-week break from the show due to the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament, Holzhauer will compete once again in the May 20th episode of the show.

Watch on 22News starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hear the Jeopardy! champion speaks on a variety of topics, including why he is giving some of his winnings to charity, and what he claims is his dream category, here.

The legends have spoken: James Holzhauer is a force to be reckoned with. pic.twitter.com/JVECbbBZfq— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 18, 2019

